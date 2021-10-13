Ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with weakness after fever

-
ALSO READ
Manmohan stable, getting 'best possible care' in hospital: Minister
Cong-ruled states busy raising doubts over vaccines: Vardhan slams Manmohan
Manmohan Singh offers 5-point guide to help PM Modi deal with Covid crisis
Manmohan Singh recuperating well from Covid-19 infection: Randeep Surjewala
Fernandes was gifted leader, will be remembered for his services: Manmohan
-
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here Wednesday evening after he complained of weakness following a fever, sources said.
They said the 89-year-old had a fever on Monday and had recovered from it, but turned weak and is currently on fluids.
In April this year, Singh was admitted to the hospital due to the coronavirus infection.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU