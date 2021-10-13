I-T raids on premises linked to Ajit Pawar biggest in India: Somaiya

-
Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday claimed the searches conducted by Income Tax officials on premises linked to family members of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar are the "biggest" such raids in India.
"The raids are going on for the last 7 days. According to me, the searches have reached more than 24 promotors, directors, owners, firms, projects. (IT sleuths) are getting something from the lockers concealed in the walls, from server rooms, basements, and parking lots," he claimed while addressing a press conference here.
Officials had also searched businesses linked to the sisters of Ajit Pawar and other relatives based on accusations of tax evasion.
Somaiya alleged links between Ajit Pawar and a sugar mill in the Satara district.
"I wanted to ask Ajiit Pawar who are the owners and the main shareholders in that sugar factory," he said.
Somaiya said if Netflix decides to make a series (on IT raids), Ajit Pawar will get a minimum royalty of Rs 200 crore to Rs 400 crore.
"This Thackeray-Pawar government is a number one scamster government. The BJP aims to free Maharashtra from this scamster government," he alleged.
Ajit Pawar had told reporters earlier that he would speak on the matter once the "government guests" leave after conducting searches.
