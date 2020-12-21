Apple temporarily shuts stores in US and UK as coronavirus cases surge

-
ALSO READ
Apple announces 'speed' event on October 13, new iPhones expected
Apple Q3 earnings top Wall Street estimates amid Covid-19, shares rise 6%
First batch of Apple iPhone 12 to reach distributors on October 5: Report
Apple shines amid coronavirus pandemic with $2 trn value on horizon
Apple Inc to close 14 stores in Florida as coronavirus cases rise
-
Apple Inc has temporarily shut all of its 53 stores in California because of a coronavirus outbreak and 16 stores in the United Kingdom following restrictions introduced by the government in London, a spokesman said on Saturday.
The company said on Friday it was temporarily shutting some stores in California following a surge in Covid-19 cases, sending the iPhone maker's shares down in trading after the bell. That announcement covered at least 12 stores.
"Due to current Covid-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas. We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible," the spokesman said in an emailed statement.
Customers would still be able to pick up existing orders for the next few days, the spokesman said. The statement did not mention when Apple expects the stores to reopen.
Coronavirus cases are increasing in the United States and the United Kingdom, with the US having had over 17.4 million infections and about 314,000 deaths.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday imposed an effective lockdown on over 16 million people in England and reversed plans to ease curbs over Christmas. The UK's other nations, whose response to the pandemic differs from that of England at times, also took action.
Johnson said London and southeast England would now be placed in a new Tier 4 level of lockdown and people in those areas will be required to stay at home except for essential reasons such as work. Non-essential retail will close, as will indoor leisure and entertainment.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU