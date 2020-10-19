Army apprehends Chinese soldier who strayed across LAC; to be returned

-
ALSO READ
Ladakh standoff: India seeks early disengagement at 7th round of army talks
India-China border row: No Indian troops missing in action, clarifies Army
Govt to carry out review of military talks with China on border standoff
Ladakh standoff: 7th round of Commander-level talks likely on October 12
Army further strengthens dominance in strategic heights in eastern Ladakh
-
A Corporal of Chinese People's Liberation Army was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on Monday after he had strayed across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army said.
The Chinese soldier has been identified as Wang Ya Long and he has been provided with required medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes, it said.
Both Indian and Chinese armies have deployed over 50,000 troops each along the LAC in eastern Ladakh including in the Demchok sector following escalation of the five-month-long military standoff that began in early May.
The Army said the PLA soldier will be returned after completion of all the formalities.
"A PLA soldier identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on October 19 after he had strayed across the LAC," the Army said in a statement.
"The PLA soldier has been provided medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes to protect him from the vagaries of extreme altitude and harsh climatic conditions," it added.
The statement said a request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier.
"As per established protocols, he will be returned back to Chinese officials at the ChushulMoldo meeting point after completion of formalities," the Army said.
Sources said the PLA soldier was interrogated on how he crossed over to the Indian side.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU