Gujarat govt to take everyone's opinion on reopening of schools amid Covid

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19 pandemic: Many states unsure, yet to decide on schools reopening
Coronavirus Unlock: List of states that will reopen schools; Key guidelines
Unlock-4: Schools, coaching classes to remain shut till Sep 30 in Rajasthan
Gujarat coronavirus update: 1,343 new cases take state tally to 141,398
Egypt reopens schools for 23 mn students amid anti-coronavirus measures
-
Gujarat Education Minister
Bhupendrasinh Chudasama on Monday said his department will seek everyone's opinion before taking a final decision on reopening schools in the state.
Talking to reporters in Gandhinagar, Chudasama indicated that schools cannot remain shut forever.
Schools and colleges have been closed in the state since the outbreak of COVID-19. Many educational institutions are conducting online classes and exams to continue with the academic session.
"It's been six months since the schools are shut due to the coronavirus. We have to open the schools someday. But, the state governmentwill not take such a crucial decision on its own," Chudasama said.
The minister said the most crucial opinion in reopening schools will be of the health department.
"In the coming days, we will seek opinion and suggestions from parents, students, owners of schools, teachers and prominent educationists. The health department's opinion will be important in this regard," he said.
The minister said he will then discuss the issue with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and the entire cabinet before taking a final decision on reopening schools.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU