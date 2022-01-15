Army Day: Army's selfless service, dedication is an inspiration, says Shah

-
ALSO READ
President Ram Nath Kovind turns 76; vice-president, PM greet him
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to meet President Kovind, PM Modi in Delhi today
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to brief President Kovind on chopper crash
President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes cataract surgery at Army hospital
President Kovind to witness Victory Day celebrations in Bangladesh today
-
As the country observed Army Day on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he bow to the indomitable courage and valour of brave soldiers and that their selfless service, dedication and commitment towards the country is an inspiration for every Indian.
Taking to Twitter, Shah said, "Happy Army Day to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army, ex-servicemen and their families".
"I bow to the indomitable courage, valour and supreme sacrifice of the brave soldiers who are always ready to defend the motherland. Your selfless service, dedication and commitment towards the country is an inspiration for every Indian," he added.
India celebrates Army Day on January 15 every year to acknowledge the importance of the Indian Army and honour the sacrifices of soldiers. On this day in 1949, Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also wished soldiers, veterans, and their families on the occasion of Army Day.
Acknowledging the bravery and professionalism displayed by the Indian Army, PM Modi said that words cannot do justice to their invaluable contribution towards national safety.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU