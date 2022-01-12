Army gave robust reply to China's try to change status quo: Gen Naravane

-
ALSO READ
Army Chief General Naravane holds talks with senior US commander
China's continuous build-up matter of concern: Army Chief Gen Naravane
Gen Naravane calls for global cooperation to handle pandemic-like situation
Army 'strong and tall' in face of challenges: General M M Naravane
Welcome women cadets to NDA with same sense of fair play: Army chief
-
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General M.M. Naravane said on Wednesday that the armys response to Chinese attempts to change status quo was very robust.
He also said that the killing of civilians by security forces in Nagaland last month is under investigation.
"Army's response to Chinese attempts to change status quo was very robust; we were able to thwart the Chinese designs," said Naravane
The COAS added: "The regrettable incident that occurred in Oting, Nagaland, on December 4 is being thoroughly investigated. We remain committed to the security of our countrymen, even during the conduct of operations."
He said while the last two years have been challenging because of the Covid pandemic and the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Army responded robustly to both.
"We have not only augmented the forces, but also infrastructure and weapons in the last two years. Roads, tunnels, storage facilities have been set up. We are in a much better position than a year-and-a-half ago. We are ready for any challenge," Naravane said.
--IANS
miz/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU