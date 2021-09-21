JUST IN
Army helicopter force-lands in J-K's Udhampur, two pilots injured

An Army aviation helicopter force-landed near the Patnitop area of Udhampur district on Tuesday morning.

Indian Army

According to the Indian Army, the two pilots sustained injuries in the incident. They are being evacuated.

Further details are awaited.

Last month, an ALH Dhruv helicopter of the Indian Army crashed into Ranjit Sagar lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.

First Published: Tue, September 21 2021. 14:56 IST

