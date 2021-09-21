Army helicopter force-lands in J-K's Udhampur, two pilots injured

An Army aviation helicopter force-landed near the Patnitop area of Udhampur district on Tuesday morning.

According to the Indian Army, the two pilots sustained injuries in the incident. They are being evacuated.

Further details are awaited.

Last month, an ALH Dhruv helicopter of the crashed into Ranjit Sagar lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua.

