Gujarat: DRI seizes 3,000 kg heroin worth Rs 15,000 cr at Mundra port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 2,988.21 kg heroin worth Rs 15,000 crore from two containers at the Mundra port in Gujarat's Kutch district and subsequently arrested a couple that runs an import firm from Chennai, officials said on Tuesday.
The price of one kg of heroin is around Rs 5 crore in the international market.
After getting credible information that the consignment is containing drugs from Afghanistan, DRI officers seized two containers and sent samples for examination a few days back. A forensic analysis of the seized substance confirmed the presence of heroin, said official sources.
The consignment was imported by a trading company registered in Vijaywada in Andhra Pradesh. It was declared as semi-processed talc stones originating from Afghanistan and shipped from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran to Mundra Port in Gujarat, they said.
"A total of 2988.21 kg of heroin, including 1999.57 kg heroin from one container and 988.64 kg heroin from the second container, was seized under the provisions of the NDPS (Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act," the sources said.
They said searches were conducted in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Gandhidham and Mandvi in Gujarat, following which two persons were arrested.
The investigation conducted so far has revealed the involvement of some Afghan nationals who are under investigation, the sources said.
Upon learning that the importer firm M/S Aashi Trading Company is run by M. Sudhakar and his wife Durga Vaishali, the DRI arrested the couple from Chennai a few days back and brought them to Bhuj in Kutch.
On Monday, the duo was produced before a special court for NDPS cases in Bhuj town.
While seeking the remand of the arrested couple, special public prosecutor Kalpesh Goswami told the court that the DRI seized 2,988 kg of heroin which was declared as talc stones by the firm.
Special judge CM Pawar granted 10-day custody of the couple to the DRI.
