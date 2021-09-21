Mahant Giri's death: Yogi Adityanath says culprits will not be spared

-
ALSO READ
Yogi govt in UP: Four-year report card ahead of the 2022 assembly polls
Yogi Adityanath scared of his activities in Uttar Pradesh: Mukesh Sahani
Yogi government focusing on 5 major projects ahead of assembly polls
Shiv Sena demands CBI probe into death of Mahant Narendra Giri
Top seer Mahant Narendra Giri found dead at Allahabad Muth
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday assured that those responsible for the death of Mahant Narendra Giri would not be spared at any cost.
The chief minister reached the Bagambhari Mutt and offered floral tributes to the departed saint.
Yogi Adityanath said that "Several pieces of evidence have been collected regarding the incident. A team of senior police officials is investing the case."
Several leaders, saints and eminent citizens from all walks of life are reaching Prayagraj to pay respects to the departed saint.
Meanwhile, the police have filed an FIR against Anand Giri, who was Narendra Giri's protege and closest aide until they fell out in May. Caught by the police in Uttarakhand last evening, he has been accused of harassing the seer.
Anand Giri was allegedly expelled by the seer over allegations of fraud and financial mismanagement. There was an apparent patch-up a few days later, with a video showing Anand Giri seeking forgiveness at the feet of his mentor, but the police suspect it was short-lived.
The two other disciples detained for questioning are Sandeep Tiwari and Aadya Tiwari, who stayed with Narendra Giri.
--IANS
amita/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU