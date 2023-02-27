-
-
Army job aspirants can apply only once a year for recruitment rallies with a common entrance exam held first, an Army official said.
Briefing reporters about various stages involved in the new recruitment scheme, Brigadier Jagdeep Chauhan Deputy Director General Recruiting (Rajasthan) said that the common entrance exam will be held first and the physical and medical exam of the qualified candidates will be held later.
In the earlier pattern of recruitment, the entrance exam used to be held after the physical test.
He emphasized that aspirants should apply between February 16 and March 15 this year and they apply only once a year for recruitment rallies.
The first phase of the new recruitment system includes recruitment notification, online registration, issue of admit cards, the conduct of the online Common Entrance Exam, publication of results and call-up.
The second phase involves admit card and biometric verification, physical fitness test, physical measurement test, medical examination and preparation of the final merit, he said.
First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 23:34 IST
