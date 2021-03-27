Army recruitment exam in Punjab postponed in view of rising Covid-19 cases

-
The Army on Saturday postponed to April 25 the common entrance examination for recruiting general duty personnel in view of the surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab.
The examination to be held on March 28 has been postponed to April 25 on the advice of the district administration due to hike in coronavirus cases, officials said.
The officials at Army recruiting office Ludhiana said the candidates, who have successfully completed the physical and medical examination, were to appear for the common entrance examination.
These candidates are from Ludhiana, Moga, Rupnagar and SAS Nagar (Mohali).
The Army recruiting office Ludhiana had conducted a recruitment rally from December 7 to 27, 2020.
