Rajasthan records 857 new Covid-19 cases; infection tally reaches 329,595

-
ALSO READ
Congress wants to divide municipal corporations of 3 Rajasthan cities: BJP
Crime against women increased in Rajasthan under Congress: State BJP chief
Rajasthan: Gurjar stir over reservation called off post 'agreement' with CM
Strong winds bring down trees in parts of Rajasthan; farmers suffer losses
Rajasthan Assembly passes demand for higher education grants via voice vote
-
With 857 fresh coronavirus cases in Rajasthan, the infection tally in the state rose to 3,29,595 on Saturday.
No new death due to COVID-19 was reported in the state, according to an official report.
A maximum of 114 fresh cases were reported from Kota, followed by Jodhpur 105, Udaipur 77 and Dungarpur 66, among others.
A total of 3,20,426 people have recovered from the infection so far, while there are 6,358 active cases in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU