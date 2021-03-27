Rajasthan records 857 new Covid-19 cases; infection tally reaches 329,595

With 857 fresh cases in Rajasthan, the infection tally in the state rose to 3,29,595 on Saturday.

No new death due to COVID-19 was reported in the state, according to an official report.

A maximum of 114 fresh cases were reported from Kota, followed by Jodhpur 105, Udaipur 77 and Dungarpur 66, among others.

A total of 3,20,426 people have recovered from the infection so far, while there are 6,358 active cases in the state.

