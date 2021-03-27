Tamil Nadu's Covid curve breaches 2,000-mark; 2,089 new cases in a day

-
-
Witnessing a steady rise in daily
infections over the past few weeks, Tamil Nadu crossed the 2000 mark on Saturday, registering 2,089 new COVID-19 cases.
With this, the caseload has gone up to 8,77,279 and the death toll to 12,659 following nine more fatalities, the health department said.
The state saw the number of cases cross the 1,000 mark on March 19 after over 80 days, when it touched 1,087, a bulletin said.
The last time the state witnessed its COVID-19 graph breaching the 2,000 mark was on June 17, 2020.
According to the bulletin, recoveries mounted to 8,52,463 today with 1,241 patients being discharged, leaving 12,157 active cases.
Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 775 cases, taking the aggregate to 2,45,483. The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,226.
A total of 85,173 samples were tested on Saturday, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 1,92,62,447.
Chengalpet reported 186 cases today, Coimbatore 185, Thiruvallur 110.As many as 23 districts reported fresh infections in double digits.
