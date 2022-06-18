Army's Northern Commander reviews preparedness for upcoming Amarnath yatra

-
ALSO READ
Home Secy reviews Amarnath Yatra security, next assessment by HM soon
Cross-border tunnel found in J&K, plan to hamper Amarnath Yatra foiled: BSF
LG Manoj Sinha launches online portal for heli services to Amarnath cave
Online registration for Amarnath pilgrimage to start from April
Registration for annual Amarnath Yatra 2022 to begin from April 11
-
General Officer Commanding-in-chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday visited the counter-insurgency force (Delta) headquarters in Ramban district and reviewed its operational preparedness for smooth conduct of the upcoming Amarnath yatra, a defence spokesman said.
Accompanied by General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lt Gen Manjinder Singh, the northern commander also reviewed the overall security situation in the area and exhorted all ranks on the need to remain vigilant to counter the anti-national elements, the spokesman said.
He said Lt Gen Dwivedi was briefed by General Officer Commanding, CIF(Delta) and commanders regarding various actions being undertaken by the force to ensure peace and stability in the region.
The commander interacted with the soldiers who are deployed for counter terrorism operations and obtained feedback on operations, training, weapons, equipment and administrative issues, the spokesman said.
He said Lt Gen Dwivedi commended all ranks for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standards of professionalism.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU