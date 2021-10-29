Around 30 people detained for attempting to disrupt Friday namaz in Gurgaon

-
Around 30 people were detained by police for allegedly gathering to disrupt Friday namaz offered by Muslims in Sector 12 area here.
Amid a heavy police presence in the area, the protesters, mainly from various Hindu outfits, gathered and raised 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' slogans even as the members of the Muslim community were arriving at the spot to offer prayers.
Carrying placards in their hands, they also raised slogans against the administration for allowing the Muslim community to offer namaz at designated open places in the city.
Though the situation remained peaceful, a police official said that around 30 protesters had been taken into preventive detention.
Talking to reporters, Sub Divisional Magistrate of Gurgaon Ankita Choudhary said, On this place people have been offering namaz for the last two years."
"There were some people from other group who were trying to stop them. So we asked them not to create nuisance and (affect) law and order situation. When they didn't listen to the administration and the police even after repeated warnings, they were detained just to maintain order, she said.
They were detained as a precautionary measure, she added.
Asked who were those who had been detained, she said investigation is going on in this regard.
Earlier in the day, police personnel had been deployed in strength following threats from some Hindu groups to disrupt public order if prayers are offered in the open.
Three years ago, the district administration had designated 37 sites in the city for Muslims to offer Friday namaz, after which there were protests by some Hindu groups.
A few months ago, one group started protests against the prayers offered in the open after which there have been protests on Fridays during this month.
