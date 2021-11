Arrogance does not work in democracy: Rajasthan CM on farmers' agitation

Days after Centre announced repealing of farm laws, Chief Minister on Thursday said that arrogance does not work in the adding that requires "bowing down" to convince the public.

" are pained because many of them died. It is the duty of the government to create an environment conducive to talks. I think they will come forward to find a solution. Arrogance does not work in a democracy, you need to bow down and convince the public, " Gehlot told the mediapersons.

"No agitation goes on for a year. In a democracy, the government either has to convince the other party or convince themselves. The matter escalated to such an extent that PM apologised to the nation and farmers," he added.

Reacting on the farmer's demand for a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and compensation for the kind of the who lost their lives during agitation, he said, "They are still angry, I think Agriculture Minister and his colleagues should talk to them".

Earlier on Thursday, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday said that they wrote a letter to the Central government recently and alleged that the government does not want to talk about the Minimum Support Price as it will benefit throughout the country.

He added that the issues still remain despite the announcement to repeal the farm laws.

Earlier on Sunday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), Haryana chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said that there were no talks held on minimum support price and compensation to farmers who lost their lives during farmers' protest.

