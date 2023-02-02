Article 21 of Constitution triumphed: Chidambaram on Kappan's release

Senior Congress leader Thursday expressed happiness that "eventually Article 21 of the Constitution has triumphed" as Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walked out of jail after over two years.

Article 21 of the Constitution deals with the right to protection of life and personal liberty.

Kappan was released from Lucknow district jail Thursday morning, a day after the sureties required for his bail were submitted in court.

He and three others were arrested in October 2020 while on their way to Hathras where a Dalit woman died allegedly after being raped. They were accused of trying to instigate violence over the death of the Hathras woman.

Reacting to Kappan's release, Chidambaram said, "I am glad that eventually Article 21 of the Constitution has triumphed and Siddique Kappan, the journalist from Kerala, is free."



"Trial Court judges must push back on the demand for judicial custody which is really pre-trial incarceration," the former home minister said.

Police had alleged that Kappan had links with the now-banned Popular Front of India and charged him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

In September last year, the Supreme Court granted him bail in connection with that case. But, he continued to be in jail because of the money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

