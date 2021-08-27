Arunachal to undertake ground assessment of border with Assam

-
ALSO READ
Arunachal Pradesh reports highest single-day spike of 244 Covid-19 cases
Arunachal Pradesh reports 287 new Covid-19 cases, 2 more deaths
India, China militaries hold talks to resolve border dispute
Assam Assembly Polls: 38.08% voter turnout recorded till 1.10 pm, says EC
Assembly Elections 2021: Over 73% turnout in Assam till 5 pm, says EC
-
Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Bamang Felix directed the deputy commissioners of 12 districts that share borders with Assam to submit ground assessment report on the inter-state boundary within two months, officials said on Friday.
Felix issued the directive on Thursday during a meeting of the High Power Ministerial Committee (HPMC) with the district-level committees that were constituted on July 15 to study the interstate border status, they said.
The DCs were asked to submit the assessment reports based on the recommendations of the Local Commission appointed by the Supreme Court, they said.
The districts were asked to submit reports by October 26. Theses districts are West Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Papum Pare, Kamle, Lower Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, East Siang, Lohit, Namsai, Changlang, Longding and Tirap, they added.
"We should make our intention clear to solve the interstate boundary issue so that our future generation does not face the same problem that we face today," Felix said, exhorting the DCs to undertake the exercise with utmost sincerity.
Acknowledging that the task given to the district-level committees is tough, the home minister asserted that there is enough political will in the government, political parties of the state, community-based organisations and students' unions to resolve the issue.
The HPMC decided to take recommendations of the Local Commission appointed by the Supreme Court as the basis of the state's border claims, making 2007 the year of reference for the assessment of the interstate boundary demarcation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU