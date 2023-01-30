JUST IN
Those moving SC against BBC documentary ban wasting its time, says Rijiju
I will rather die than join hands with BJP again, says Nitish Kumar
Maybank says no impact from subscription to Adani's share offering
'Final report almost ready', Delhi Police to SC in hate speech case
Rahul dons 'pheran' in Kashmir's cold as Bharat Jodo Yatra comes to close
Supreme Court judges observe two minutes of silence to mark Martyrs Day
Delhi HC sends to SC pleas seeking recognition for same-sex marriages
India undeniably a global powerhouse, says South Korea at G20 meet
13-member central team starts review of midday meal scheme in West Bengal
Amid VIP movement at Rajghat, heavy traffic chokes routes to central Delhi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Those moving SC against BBC documentary ban wasting its time, says Rijiju
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

As Bharat Jodo Yatra ends, India gets to see new Rahul Gandhi: A K Antony

'It is time to begin the second phase. By that I mean, it is time to weaken and defeat the forces trying to divide the country through hatred and anger'

Topics
Rahul Gandhi | A K Antony | Indian National Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra
Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra comes to an end at Srinagar

Veteran Congress leader A K Antony on Monday said that as Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) comes to an end, the nation is getting to see a new Rahul Gandhi who will lead the fight against the forces spreading hatred and anger in the country.

Antony, speaking at a programme organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee here to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary, said it was time to begin the "second phase" to weaken and defeat the divisive forces in the country.

"As the Bharat Jodo Yatra comes to an end, India is getting to see a new Rahul Gandhi. A new Rahul Gandhi who will take care of the country and lead the fight against the forces spreading anger and hatred.

"It is time to begin the second phase. By that I mean, it is time to weaken and defeat the forces trying to divide the country through hatred and anger," the former defence minister said.

The Congress organised a rally in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Monday with several leaders from national and regional parties in attendance to mark the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. The rally was held at a stadium amid tight security and heavy snowfall.

Mahatma Gandhi, the father of the nation, was shot dead by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948. January 30 is observed every year as Martyrs' Day.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rahul Gandhi

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 14:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU