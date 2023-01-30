JUST IN
Supreme Court judges observe two minutes of silence to mark Martyrs Day
Delhi HC sends to SC pleas seeking recognition for same-sex marriages
India undeniably a global powerhouse, says South Korea at G20 meet
13-member central team starts review of midday meal scheme in West Bengal
Amid VIP movement at Rajghat, heavy traffic chokes routes to central Delhi
India safeguarding farm subsidy, says Agri minister Tomar on G20 sidelines
Rahul Gandhi unfurls flag at 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' campsite at PCC office
Fine or imprisonment: What happens if you open emergency door of a flight?
BJP govt in MP begins administrative surgery ahead of Assembly polls
Finland invites Indian tech professionals during global layoff season
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
'Final report almost ready', Delhi Police to SC in hate speech case
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Maybank says no impact from subscription to Adani's share offering

Subscriptions to Adani Enterprises' offering were client subscriptions and fully funded by client funds, the bank told Reuters in an emailed statement

Topics
Adani Group | Malaysia | Adani Enterprises

Reuters  |  KUALA LUMPUR 

ADANI

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's Maybank does not face any financial impact from its subscription to Adani Enterprises' share offering, the bank said on Monday.

Subscriptions to Adani Enterprises' offering were client subscriptions and fully funded by client funds, the bank told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Marquee investors Maybank Securities and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority picked up a stake in Adani Enterprises' $2.45 billion secondary share offering on Wednesday, which coincided with a short-seller report that slammed the shares of Adani group companies.

 

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Adani Group

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 13:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU