Maybank says no impact from subscription to Adani's share offering

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's Maybank does not face any financial impact from its subscription to Adani Enterprises' share offering, the bank said on Monday.

Subscriptions to Adani Enterprises' offering were client subscriptions and fully funded by client funds, the bank told Reuters in an emailed statement.

Marquee investors Maybank Securities and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority picked up a stake in Adani Enterprises' $2.45 billion secondary share offering on Wednesday, which coincided with a short-seller report that slammed the shares of companies.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

