I will rather die than join hands with BJP again, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister on Monday ruled out the possibility of a realignment with the BJP, asserting that he will "rather die than join hands" with his former ally.

The JD(U) leader also reminded the saffron party that while in alliance it used to get votes of all his supporters, including Muslims who have always been "wary" of the BJP's Hindutva ideology.

He also scoffed at the BJP's claim that it would win 36 out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state next year.

Kumar reiterated that his return to the NDA in 2017, following "baseless" corruption cases against his deputy Tejashwi Yadav and the latter's father Lalu Prasad, was a "mistake".

