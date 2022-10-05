As pollution level surges in Delhi-NCR, CAQM to tighten checks on polluters

As Delhi-National Capital Region prepares for winter, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has asked for greater inspection of air polluters.

According to CAQM data, as of September 30, a total of 8,270 sites had been inspected since August 2021 for enforcement and compliance of statutory directions issued by the Commission. “The frequency of inspections will increase in the coming days,” a CAQM official said.

Out of the sites inspected by the Commission’s flying squads, 484 units or establishments (including industries, construction and demolition (C&D) sites, and diesel generator (DG) sets were issued closure notices by the Enforcement Task Force (ETF).

Out of 484 units or establishments, which were issued closure notices, 344 were industries, 99 C&D sites and 41 DG sets.

Around 50 per cent inspections and closure notices, issued by the department, were issued between November to February. “About half of all the cases come during the 4 winter months,” said a CAQM official.

These are also the months when there is an increase in instances of in the neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, which worsens the air quality in .

“These flying squads have been inspecting all parts of the to track down violators and take stringent actions against them,” the official said.

Since December, 2021, CAQM has constituted 40 flying squads—12 each for the NCR districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and National Capital Territory of Delhi, and 4 for the NCR districts of Rajasthan.

The highest number of inspection and closure notices were issued in Uttar Pradesh (208). A total of 109 sites in Delhi, 116 sites in NCR of Haryana, and 51 sites in NCR region of Rajasthan received closure notices.

Out of 484 sites, 364 units or establishments have been allowed to resume their operations after levying suitable Environmental Compensation (EC) charges, the CAQM data shows.

According to the CAQM, major non-compliant units attract immediate closure. Minor violations are referred to State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee for appropriate action under relevant laws.

CAQM has also advised the respective implementing agencies including the state government authorities, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and SPCBs to continue to ensure compliance and strict implementation of the directions issued by the Commission.

To keep a check on pollution, CAQM has also implemented the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) from October 1. The environment department will be using the new real-time source apportionment system which will help identify the sources of air pollution in real-time and the data will be available from October 20.

Under GRAP, measures such as enforcing a ban on garbage burning and increasing mechanised sweeping, ban on diesel generator sets, halt on construction activities, school closures, prohibition of entry of diesel trucks, etc are done depending on the level of pollution.

Earlier, measures under the “very poor” and “severe” category of the GRAP kicked in only when the air quality deteriorates and stays in prescribed levels for 48 hours, but this year it would be done three days ahead of such events.