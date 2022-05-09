Asani expected to move northwest till May 10; rain likely in coastal Odisha

-
ALSO READ
Fishermen asked not to venture into sea as Cyclone Asani brews over Andaman
Depression over southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea to intensify in 24 hrs
Andaman, Nicobar admin makes plans to deal with cyclone Asani
Cyclone Asani: Andaman MP asks disaster machinery to be on high alert
Andaman Nicobar Islands, adjoining areas could witness cyclone Asani today
-
The severe cyclonic storm 'Asani' is very likely to move northwestwards till Tuesday night and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts, said Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, Odisha on Sunday.
Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to commence from Tuesday evening at many places over districts of coastal Odisha and heavy rainfall (7 -11cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri, added the Meteorological Centre.
Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea area over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 9-10 and over Northwest Bay of Bengal from May 10-12, as per the weather department.
Fishermen whoever out at sea are advised to return to the coast by the morning of 10th May.
Cyclone Asani is a name given by Sri Lanka that means 'wrath' in Sinhalese. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday morning said that the cyclonic storm named 'Asani' is expected to further intensify in the next 24 hours. (ANI)
.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU