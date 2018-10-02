JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Technology

You may have to undergo fresh KYC process to delink Aadhaar from mobile
Business Standard

Ashkin, Mourou, Strickland win 2018 Nobel Physics Prize for laser research

'The inventions being honoured this year have revolutionised laser physics,' the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said

Reuters 

2018 Nobel Physics Prize
Photo: @NobelPrize

Scientists Arthur Ashkin, Gerard Mourou and Donna Strickland won the 2018 Nobel Prize for Physics for breakthroughs in the field of lasers, the award-giving body said on Tuesday.

"The inventions being honoured this year have revolutionised laser physics," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said on awarding the nine million Swedish crown ($1 million) prize.

"Advanced precision instruments are opening up unexplored areas of research and a multitude of industrial and medical applications," it said in a statement.
First Published: Tue, October 02 2018. 15:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements