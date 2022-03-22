Assam assembly: Oppn members walkout over FM's comment on standard of House

-
ALSO READ
Assam: Headway likely in boundary row, big boost to connectivity expected
Bajrang Dal activist killed in Shivamogga, funeral process turns violent
Wholesale price of tur dal drops nearly 3% on measures taken by govt
Six arrested for Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's murder in Karnataka
Decision on NIA probe into Bajrang Dal activist murder after inquiry: CM
-
Members of the opposition Congress and the Raijor Dal on Tuesday walked out of the Assam assembly briefly to protest against state Finance Minister Ajanta Neog's comment that the standard of the House has "gone down" as questions are being asked "without any study".
A chaotic situation was witnessed during the Question Hour after the FM made the statement while responding to a query by Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha on the state's expenditure.
"We had earlier said that political tourism has been going on by holding cabinet meetings at different places. We can save money by not doing so. Shouldn't we give free power to people like the governments in Delhi and Punjab?" asked Purkayastha.
In response to the query, Neog said holding cabinet meetings at different places has helped in improving the infrastructure of those areas.
"Only Rs 10-20 lakh are spent for holding a cabinet meeting outside Guwahati. We can't give 200 units of electricity free with such outlay... The members ask questions without any study. The standard of the House has gone down," she said.
Supporting her, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika asserted that for conducting cabinet meetings in places like Dhemaji, Bongaigaon and Haflong, spending occurred for renovating the circuit houses only.
Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, however, said, "why are the circuit houses repaired only during cabinet meetings? It should be done in the normal course."
Raijor Dal member Akhil Gogoi also asked whether the circuit house in his Sibsagar constituency will be repaired unless there will be any cabinet meeting there.
The ruling alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad's MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita questioned the opposition members for "wasting the precious time" of the House.
Following Kalita's comment, the opposition members stood up and started shouting against the ruling alliance MLAs. The legislators of the treasury bench also got engaged in the verbal duel.
Speaker Biswajit Daimary urged everyone to settle down, but nobody paid heed to his request.
Suddenly, the Congress legislators and the lone Raijor Dal MLA staged a walkout.
"I want to run the House dignifiedly, but it looks like an LP (lower primary) school. When the Leader of Opposition and the chief minister say something, all should listen to them. It is unfortunate that such an atmosphere has occurred in the Assam Assembly," Daimary said.
He hoped that such a situation would never occur inside the House in future.
As soon as he completed his comment, the opposition reentered the House.
Neog, in her reply to Purkayastha's initial question, said the per capita loan on Assam stands at Rs 23,611 as of March 31, 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU