Services of 35,000 contractual employees to be regularised: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government will regularise the services of 35,000 contractual employees.
"A decision has been taken to regularise the services of 35,000 contractual employees of group C and D," Mann said in a video message.
Mann said he has given directions to the chief secretary in this regard.
The CM said his party before the Punjab assembly polls had promised that it would regularise the services of contractual employees after coming to power.
The fresh announcement came days after Mann announced to fill 25,000 posts in government departments.
