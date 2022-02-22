Wholesale price of tur dal drops nearly 3% on measures taken by govt

-
ALSO READ
Prices of pulses substantially stabilised in last 5 months: Centre
Retail prices of pulses stabilised in the last 5 months, says Govt
Inflation cools in September, but inflationary pressure is building up
Kharif output: Oilseed production under a cloud but pulses look steady
Over 11,000 stockholders declared pulses' stock on Centre's portal
-
The government on Tuesday said wholesale price of tur dal declined by nearly 3 per cent in the last one year on the back of measures taken by it to boost domestic supply and stabilise rates.
"The government has taken several proactive and pre-emptive measures to augment domestic availability and stabilise prices of essential food commodities. It is because of these measures that the price of tur/arhar dal reported a sharp decline," an official statement said.
As per the data of Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA), the average wholesale price of tur dal on February 22, 2022 was Rs 9,255.88 per quintal as compared to Rs 9,529.79 per quintal on the same day a year ago, showing a drop of 2.87 per cent.
Similarly, the average wholesale price of tur dal on February 21, 2022 was Rs 9,252.17 per quintal as against Rs 9,580.17 per quintal on the same day a year ago, registering a fall of 3.42 per cent.
In May 2021, the Centre said advisories were issued to states/UTs to monitor prices of essential food commodities and to ensure disclosure of pulses stocks held by millers, importers and traders under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.
Imposition of stock limit on all pulses except moong was notified on July 2, 2021.
"Thereafter, an amended order was issued on July 19, 2021 imposing stock limits on four pulses, namely, tur, urad, masur, chana for a period up to October 31, 2021," the statement said.
To improve availability and stabilise prices of pulses, the government has allowed import of tur, urad and moong under 'free category' with effect from May 15, 2021 till October 31, 2021 in order to ensure smooth and seamless imports.
The free regime in respect of import of tur and urad has been extended till March 31, 2022.
This policy has been supported with facilitation measures and close monitoring of its implementation by the departments/organisations concerned.
"The import policy measures have resulted in substantial increase in import of tur, urad and moong as compared to the corresponding period for the past two years," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU