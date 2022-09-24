JUST IN
Assam CM, representatives of 6 communities agree to meet on ST status
HC allows Uddhav-led Shiv Sena to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park
Illegal mining in HP: ED conducts searches, seizes cash, documents
Significant rural-urban divide in fertility rate in India: GFR estimates
Top headlines: Nestle to invest Rs 5K-cr in India, moonlighting, and more
India's 1st Avalanche Monitoring Radar installed in north Sikkim: Officials
Police arrest four wanted Maoists arrested from Bihar's Aurangabad
70 buses damaged in violence, corporation suffered Rs 45 lakh loss: KSRTC
Time extension to file charge sheet not empty formality, says Supreme Court
Why can't Haryana have separate gurdwara panel, asks CM Manohar Lal Khattar
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
HC allows Uddhav-led Shiv Sena to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park
Business Standard

Assam CM, representatives of 6 communities agree to meet on ST status

The Assam government and representatives of six communities demanding Scheduled Tribe status have agreed to a tripartite meeting to resolve the issue, following talks with CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Topics
Assam | Himanta Biswa Sarma

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma speaks during a press conference organised to commemorate the completion of 8 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government at the centre, at BJP state office in Guwahati, Wednesday, Jun

The Assam government and representatives of six communities demanding Scheduled Tribe status have agreed to a tripartite meeting to resolve the issue, following talks with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

Held a meeting with representatives of Adivasi, Chutia, Koch Rajbongshi, Matak, Moran and Tai Ahom communities with regard to their demand for ST status. While listening to their concern, also drew their attention to the series of steps taken by our Govt to accord them ST status, Sarma tweeted.

The chief minister said they agreed to have more meetings, including a tripartite one involving the government, the representatives and other tribal bodies to narrow down existing differences and create a conducive atmosphere for ST status to the communities.

The six communities are protesting against the Centre's decision to grant ST status to 12 communities in five other states excluding them.

Protesters had taken out a march under the umbrella organisation Janagoshti Oikyo Mancha' on Thursday, but were stopped by the police from reaching the state secretariat.

The BJP had promised to grant ST status to these communities before the 2016 assembly elections.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Assam

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 08:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU