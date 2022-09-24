JUST IN
Top headlines: Nestle to invest Rs 5K-cr in India, moonlighting, and more
India's 1st Avalanche Monitoring Radar installed in north Sikkim: Officials
Police arrest four wanted Maoists arrested from Bihar's Aurangabad
70 buses damaged in violence, corporation suffered Rs 45 lakh loss: KSRTC
Time extension to file charge sheet not empty formality, says Supreme Court
Why can't Haryana have separate gurdwara panel, asks CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Govt launches Indian Sign Language mobile app 'Sign Learn' with 1,000 words
Covid primary cause of death in 70 Delhi patients, incidental in 84 in Aug
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates new software lab of IBM in Kochi
Traffic crawls in rain-soaked Delhi for 2nd day, yellow alert for Saturday
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Significant rural-urban divide in fertility rate in India: GFR estimates
Business Standard

Illegal mining in HP: ED conducts searches, seizes cash, documents

The ED carried out searches at the premises of Lakhwinder Singh Stone Crushers, and people related with it in Una, Mohali and Panchkula in connection with illegal mining

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | Himachal Pradesh

IANS  |  New Delhi 

ED's scope of probe under PMLA increased 2.5 times in six years

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Friday that it has carried out searches at the premises of Lakhwinder Singh Stone Crushers, and people related with it in Una (Himachal Pradesh), Mohali (Punjab) and Panchkula (Haryana) in connection with illegal mining in Una district.

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered in Una in 2021 by the Himachal police against illegal mining at Swan River in the district. During probe, the ED learnt that rampant illegal mining was being carried out in Una district.

The modus operandi adopted by the miscreants included excavation of sand and gravel beyond leased mining area, and overshooting prescribed depth of mining.

"The excess sand, gravel and stone were being transported without payment of requisite taxes to the state government. Further, massive environment damage was also being caused due to non-adherence of environmental norms," said an ED official.

A joint survey of these mines is being carried out to ascertain the extent of damage caused and the quantum of illegal mining.

During the searches, the ED seized various incriminating documents, digital devices, property documents and unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 15.37 lakh.

Analysis of certain documents recovered from the searched locations revealed parallel sets of documents being maintained having details of actual mining for a short period of time.

"Preliminary analysis of the documents shows that illegal mining worth about Rs 35 crore were carried out by the persons involved," the official said.

--IANS

atk/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Enforcement Directorate

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 08:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU