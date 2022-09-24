JUST IN
Top headlines: Nestle to invest Rs 5K-cr in India, moonlighting, and more
India's 1st Avalanche Monitoring Radar installed in north Sikkim: Officials
Police arrest four wanted Maoists arrested from Bihar's Aurangabad
70 buses damaged in violence, corporation suffered Rs 45 lakh loss: KSRTC
Time extension to file charge sheet not empty formality, says Supreme Court
Why can't Haryana have separate gurdwara panel, asks CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Govt launches Indian Sign Language mobile app 'Sign Learn' with 1,000 words
Covid primary cause of death in 70 Delhi patients, incidental in 84 in Aug
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates new software lab of IBM in Kochi
Traffic crawls in rain-soaked Delhi for 2nd day, yellow alert for Saturday
Business Standard

Top headlines: Nestle to invest Rs 5K-cr in India, moonlighting, and more

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

Topics
nestle | Tata Steel | MBA

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Nestle to invest Rs 5K crore in India by 2025: CEO Mark Schneider

Global food and beverages conglomerate Nestle SA is planning to invest Rs 5,000 crore in India over the next three and a half years, Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider said on Friday. The investment will be on capex (capital expenditure), setting up plants, and expanding the product portfolio of the company. Read more

Firms should not pin down staff: MoS IT Chandrasekhar on moonlighting

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday joined the debate on moonlighting in the software industry, saying that captive work models would fail and companies should not tether their employees to their jobs. Read more

Moonlighting: No blanket ban in India though several laws frown upon it

Wipro recently fired 300 employees in India, saying they were moonlighting. The firm's action brings to the fore the question of where we stand in relation to laws governing dual employment. Read more

CAT scan for diversity: Why GEMs no longer shine at MBA campuses

Many top B-schools have changed the mix of the composite score, which is the average of all weightings. They attach more value now to aspects such as academic record, bachelor's degree marks, work experience, performance in the personal interview, as well as gender and academic diversity — resulting in a decline of the weighting to the CAT score. Read more

Tata Steel to absorb 7 group companies, simplify holding structure

In a major move to consolidate its metals and mining businesses and simplify the holding structure, the Tata Steel board has approved the merger of six subsidiaries and an associate company into the steel major. The decision involves listed entities — Tata Steel Long Products, The Tinplate Company of India, Tata Metaliks, and TRF. Read more

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 07:29 IST

