Top headlines: Nestle to invest Rs 5K-cr in India, moonlighting, and more

to invest Rs 5K crore in India by 2025: CEO Mark Schneider

Global food and beverages conglomerate SA is planning to invest Rs 5,000 crore in India over the next three and a half years, Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider said on Friday. The investment will be on capex (capital expenditure), setting up plants, and expanding the product portfolio of the company.





Firms should not pin down staff: MoS IT Chandrasekhar on moonlighting

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday joined the debate on moonlighting in the software industry, saying that captive work models would fail and companies should not tether their employees to their jobs.





Moonlighting: No blanket ban in India though several laws frown upon it

recently fired 300 employees in India, saying they were moonlighting. The firm's action brings to the fore the question of where we stand in relation to laws governing dual employment.

CAT scan for diversity: Why GEMs no longer shine at campuses

Many top B-schools have changed the mix of the composite score, which is the average of all weightings. They attach more value now to aspects such as academic record, bachelor's degree marks, work experience, performance in the personal interview, as well as gender and academic diversity — resulting in a decline of the weighting to the CAT score.





to absorb 7 group companies, simplify holding structure

In a major move to consolidate its metals and mining businesses and simplify the holding structure, the board has approved the merger of six subsidiaries and an associate company into the steel major. The decision involves listed entities — Long Products, The Tinplate Company of India, Tata Metaliks, and TRF.