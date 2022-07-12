Assam cops recovers 497 kg ganja from truck, miscreants set vehicle on fire

As much as 497 kg was recovered from a truck on Monday evening in the Srirampur area in Assam's Kokrajhar district, after which the vehicle was set on fire by some miscreants later at night.

The driver of the truck was arrested, seizing the truck.

Superintendent of of the Kokrajhar district, Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar, said, "The have apprehended the driver of the truck and recovered about 497 kg of on Monday."

The Kokrajhar district on Monday evening launched an operation and seized 40 packets of containing 497 kg from a truck bearing registration number HR-55V-5169 at Srirampur area under the Simultapu Police Outpost.

The empty truck was parked near the police outpost, where the miscreants torched the truck at night.

"Miscreants torched the truck last night. Later, firefighters had managed to bring the situation under control," the police official said.

Further investigations over the torching of the truck are underway.

