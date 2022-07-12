Assam cops recovers 497 kg ganja from truck, miscreants set vehicle on fire

-
ALSO READ
UP Assembly polls: Cash, gold, drugs worth Rs 11 crore seized, says police
Heroin worth Rs 11.53 cr seized in T'gana, Tanzanian national held
UP CM Adityanath asks police to recruit 10,000 cops in next 100 days
UP: Autorickshaw carrying 26 passengers stuns cops, vehicle seized
2,500 cops infected, 767 cured of Covid since Jan 1: Delhi Police
-
As much as 497 kg ganja was recovered from a truck on Monday evening in the Srirampur area in Assam's Kokrajhar district, after which the vehicle was set on fire by some miscreants later at night.
The driver of the truck was arrested, seizing the truck.
Superintendent of Police of the Kokrajhar district, Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar, said, "The police have apprehended the driver of the truck and recovered about 497 kg of ganja on Monday."
The Kokrajhar district police on Monday evening launched an operation and seized 40 packets of ganja containing 497 kg from a truck bearing registration number HR-55V-5169 at Srirampur area under the Simultapu Police Outpost.
The empty truck was parked near the police outpost, where the miscreants torched the truck at night.
"Miscreants torched the truck last night. Later, firefighters had managed to bring the situation under control," the police official said.
Further investigations over the torching of the truck are underway.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU