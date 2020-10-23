Assam coronavirus update: 508 Covid-19 cases, seven more deaths reported

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Union group of ministers meeting over Covid-19 underway at Health Ministry
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
-
Assam's COVID-19 death toll
went up to 896 after seven more people succumbed to the disease on Thursday, while 508 new cases pushed the tally to 2,03,282, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Of the fresh fatalities, two were reported from Golaghat and one each from Kamrup Metropolitan, Lakhimpur, Tinsukia, Jorhat and Sonitpur, he said.
"Very sad and anguished to inform that seven more COVID positive patients have succumbed to the disease....My condolences to all the families. We stand by you in this hour of grief," Sarma said on Twitter.
The current fatality rate in the state stands at 0.44 per cent.
The 508 new cases include 101 from Kamrup Metropolitan district.
The northeastern state conducted 34,375 tests during the day, while the positivity rate is at 1.48 per cent.
Over 44.72 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the state so far.
Meanwhile, 1,584 patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,77,659, the minister said.
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has increased to 87.39 per cent.
Assam now has 24,724 active cases, and three have migrated out of the state.
Altogether 1,717 recovered patients have donated their plasma in the five plasma banks of the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU