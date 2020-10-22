1,136 fresh cases swell Gujarat's coronavirus infections to 164,121

-
-
Gujarat on Thursday reported a daily spike of 1,136 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally to 1,64,121, while 7 fatalities in the past 24 hours mounted the state's death toll to 3,670.
Of the 52,923 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, 1,136 returned positive.
Hotspot Surat reported the maximum number of cases on Thursday at 231, followed by Ahmedabad (179), Vadodara (119), Rajkot (108), Jamnagar (65), Mahesana (47), Gandhinagar (38), Narmada (34), Sabarkantha (33), Patan (27), Surendranagar (26), Amreli (25), Kutch (22), Junagadh (20), Bharuch (19), Bhavnagar, Banaskantha, Gir-Somnath and Panchmahals (17 each), Kheda and Morbi (11 each), Anand (9), Dahod (7), Devbhumi Dwarka and Mahisagar (6 each), Aravalli and Porbandar (5 each), Chotta Udepur and Tapi (4 each), Navsari (3), Valsad (2), and Botad and Dangs (1 each).
The state has so far reported 25,546 cases in October at an average of 1,161 cases per day.
Of the 7 people who succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours, 3 were from Ahmedabad, 2 from Rajkot, and 1 each from Surat and Chotta Udepur.
Ahmedabad has reported the highest number of fatalities so far at 1,883, followed by Surat (834), Vadodara (208), Rajkot (158) and Gandhinagar (87), among others.
Gujarat's mortality rate is gradually coming down and presently stands at 2.23 per cent.
Till now, the health authorities have conducted 55,85,445 RT-PCR tests in Gujarat, of which 54,21,324 have returned negative.
On a positive note, 1,201 patients were discharged on Thursday, taking the state's total number of recoveries to 1,46,308.
The number of active cases in the state presently stands at 14,143, of which the condition of 14,071 is stable, while 72 critical patients are on ventilator support.
Right now, there over 5 lakh people quarantined in the state -- 5,43432 in home quarentine and 256 in government facilities.
