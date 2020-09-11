JUST IN
Coronavirus LIVE: India cases at 4,559,725; SII pauses Oxford vaccine trial
Assam coronavirus update: State reports 2,739 new Covid-19 cases

Assam reported 2,739 new Covd-19 cases, out of 35,369 tests done in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 135,805

ANI  |  General News 

Assam reported 2,739 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, out of 35,369 tests done in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 1,35,805, said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The number of recovered cases stands at 1,03,504, active cases at 31,884 while the death toll has reached 414.

India's COVID-19 tally stands at 44,65,864 including 9,19,018 active cases, 75,062 deaths and 34,71,784 cured/recovered/migrated cases.

First Published: Fri, September 11 2020. 06:31 IST

