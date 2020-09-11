How India is gearing up its cold chain for Covid-19 vaccine distribution

As we inch closer to getting a vaccine for Covid-19, what’s daunting is putting together an efficient cold chain. From having community cold-chain networks to combining agricultural and medical cold chains wherever possible — many such ideas are abroad. A few hundred vaccine candidates are being developed globally, using different technology platforms.

Some frontrunners are in advanced stages of trial and can hit the market early next year. India, with 1.3 billion people, is the world’s largest vaccine maker. A senior official at a consulting ...