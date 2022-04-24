Assam court rejects Jignesh Mevani's bail petition; sent to 10-day custody

-
Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Assam's Kokrajhar rejected Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani's bail petition and sent him to 10-day police remand.
Earlier on Thursday, the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court in Assams Kokrajhar district rejected the bail petition of Independent Gujarat MLA and Dalit activist Jignesh Mevani and sent him to three-day police custody.
Earlier on Wednesday, Mevani was arrested by an Assam police team from Palanpur town in Gujarat over a couple of his tweets.
An FIR was filed against him after a complaint was filed by an Assam BJP leader, Arup Kumar Dey.
A case was lodged against Mevani under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), section 153(A) (promoting enmity between two communities), 295(A), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and sections of the IT Act.
A couple of tweets on Mevani's Twitter handle are not visible on his feed with a message displaying that the tweets have been withheld in India based on a "legal demand".
In the controversial tweet, Mevani had reportedly requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure communal harmony during his recent visit to Gujarat.
Mevani claimed that he was arrested out of a political vendetta against him.
The Assam state Congress unit, had protested the arrest of the Gujarat legislator.
Elected as an independent MLA, Mevani had extended his support to Congress in September 2019.
