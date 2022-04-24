Be cautious of attempts to divide Tamils over caste, religion: Stalin

-
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday warned of attempts to divide the Tamil race on the basis of caste and religion, but said, "we should remain united as Tamils."
While religion and related things were matters of personal choice, but "we all should be one as Tamils," he said at an Iftaar function here.
"Some people are trying to divide the Tamil race in the name of caste and religion. They believe only by doing so, they can end the Tamil race. By dividing us, they are attempting to thwart our growth. Tamil community should not fall prey to that. It should understand the conspiracy behind such an effort," the Chief Minister said.
Only all-round peace can lead to all kinds of progress and his government has ensured a conducive atmosphere for such a growth in 11 months of coming to power, he said.
"That is why I keep insisting, the all-inclusive Dravidian model is moving Tamil Nadu to the first position among the best States," the DMK chief said.
He listed out the various welfare initiatives meant for Muslims in the State in the past one year.
On the "contentious" Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he recalled that he had piloted a resolution against it in the State Assembly (last year), calling for it to be repealed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
