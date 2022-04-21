Assam police arrests Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani over tweet about Godse

MLA was arrested by Police from Palanpur town in on late Wednesday night over a tweet and taken to by air in the early hours, officials said here on Thursday.

The prominent Dalit leader from was arrested soon after a First Information Report (FIR) under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with offences related to promoting enmity between communities, was registered at Kokrajhar police station in Assam, said his aide Suresh Jat.



"As per a document shared by the officials of the police, an FIR has been lodged over a tweet by Mevani few days back. However, the tweet has been withheld by Twitter. It was about Nathuram Godse. Mevani was first brought to Ahmedabad by road and then taken to Assam by air early today morning," he added.



Mevani is independent MLA from Vadgam seat in Banaskantha. He recently joined .

In a statement, Mevani's office said he was arrested by Assam police from Palanpur circuit House at 11:30 pm on Wednesday. president Jagdish Thakor and other Congress leaders rushed to Ahmedabad Airport after learning about his arrest and shouted slogans against the government.

