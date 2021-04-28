Assam earthquake: CM Sarbananda Sonowal urges citizens to stay alert

-
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday urged citizens to stay alert after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Assam's Sonitpur.
"Big earthquake hits Assam. I pray for the well-being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal," Assam CM said in a tweet.
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Sonitpur, Assam today at 7:51 am.
According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 7:51 am. The epicentre of the quake was 43 km west of Tezpur at a depth of 17 kilometers.
