Assam earthquake: CM Sarbananda Sonowal urges citizens to stay alert

Chief Minister on Wednesday urged citizens to stay alert after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Assam's Sonitpur.

"Big earthquake hits I pray for the well-being of all and urge everyone to stay alert. Taking updates from all districts: CM Sarbananda Sonowal," Assam CM said in a tweet.

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Sonitpur, Assam today at 7:51 am.

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 7:51 am. The epicentre of the quake was 43 km west of Tezpur at a depth of 17 kilometers.

