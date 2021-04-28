Scrap road, rail, power projects critiqued by SC panel: Oppn to Goa CM

-
Days after the Supreme Court's Central Empowered Committee (CEC) slammed the South Western Railways track doubling project as non-justifiable and recommended major alterations to other road and power projects in protected forest areas along the Goa-Karnataka border, the opposition has now demanded scrapping of the three projects.
Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat on Wednesday said that the CEC report has also vindicated the stand of the opposition, which had rallied against the three projects, and nailed the BJP's intention of destroying the state's environment for sake of "crony capitalism".
"The report of the CEC has vindicated our stand that the BJP is all out to sell Goa to the crony club to make a fortune by destroying the environment and identity of Goa... Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant must make his stand clear now and immediately write to the Centre to stop all three projects," Kamat said, reacting to the report of the CEC which was submitted to the Supreme Court last week.
The CEC had been directed by the apex court to examine the three projects, following popular opposition.
Around 50,000 trees in and around Mollem, a village located along the Goa-Karnataka border, have been slotted for felling to make way for the three central government projects.
In its report the CEC had questioned the South Western Railway's track doubling project from Castlerock railway station in Karnataka to Tinaighat railway station in Goa, saying there was no justification for the project.
It has also recommended a major re-alignment of the Goa Tamnar Transmission Project, an inter-state power transmission project, in order to reduce the possibilities of felling trees to make way for the 400 KV line, while also suggesting an elevated corridors and creating of wide animal corridors along the NH-4 which is the process of being four-laned.
While the opposition and youth organisations in the state alleged that the road and rail expansion projects were being carried out to facilitate transportation of coal from Goa's Mormugao Port to the steel mills in Karnataka, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and the BJP-led coalition had backed the projects, claiming they were essential to boost tourism in the state.
Another Opposition MLA Vijai Sardesai of the Goa Forward party, has also welcomed the CEC recommendations.
"The decision from Central Empowered Committee of #SupremeCourt is 1st step to save our @unescowhc #Mollem forests & biodiversity of #Goa! The decision has proven that Goa's #youth cannot be taken for granted & they are our leaders for our collective future! #TeamGoa #SaveGoaNow," Sardesai tweeted.
