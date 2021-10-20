Assam health minister meets agitating doctors, assures resolution of issues

-
ALSO READ
Assam govt relaxes curfew timings, allows inter-district movement
Assam exempts fully vaccinated travellers from mandatory Covid testing
National Doctors' Day 2021: Significance amid pandemic, theme, history
Assam election result 2021: BJP wins second term; suspense over CM post
Telangana: Junior doctors withdraw strike, govt announces hike in stipend
-
As the Assam Medical Service Association (AMSA) launched a series of agitational programmes on Tuesday for fulfilment of various demands such as timely promotions, pay-parity and security, the state government held a meeting with the body and assured it of expeditiously resolving the issues.
State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta met the AMSA representatives here on Tuesday evening and discussed the issues raised by the agitating doctors of the government hospitals, an official statement said.
The six-member AMSA delegation, led by its president Nanigopal Saharia and general secretary Kanak Chandra Talukdar, expressed satisfaction at the progress of talks, it said.
Mahanta said the government has already initiated steps for meeting some of their demands such as cadre review, promotions and disparity in pay, and final decisions will be announced soon.
The AMSA delegation expressed satisfaction at the measures intimated by the minister for resolving their demands, the statement said.
An official source said the AMSA is likely to call off its agitation on Wednesday after discussion at its forum regarding the outcome of the meeting with the health minister.
The association had announced a series of strikes in a phased manner from Tuesday during which they would refrain from attending Out Patient Department till their demands were met.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU