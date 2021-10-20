J&K DCs authorised to transfer agricultural land for non-agriculturalist

-
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday authorised the district collectors to alienate agricultural land to a non-agriculturist for extending the primary activity on a larger commercial scale.
"The Administrative Council (AC), which met here today under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, authorised the District Collectors to grant permission to an agriculturist to alienate land to a non-agriculturist subject to certain conditions and procedure for extending primary activities on larger commercial lines and reap benefits under economy of scale," an official spokesman said here.
The spokesman said there have been multiple demands by Mahajans, Khatris and Sikhs for right of sale-purchase of agriculture land for investment in agriculture and allied activities.
"Their resentment existed on the statutory provision that defined certain section of the society as agriculturist class who alone were eligible to own agricultural land under J&K Land Alienation Act SVT.1995," he said.
The spokesman said the decision fulfils the long pending demands from the civil society, seeking rights for sale-purchase of the agriculture land for investment in agriculture and allied activities.
"It is expected to assist in the revamping of the agriculture sector and aid economic growth to create employment in the primary sector of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.
The union territory has a substantial potential for agriculture and allied sectors which usually require land up to 80 kanal, the spokesman said.
He said the decision allows the deputy commissioners to permit sale of land up to 20 kanals for agriculture and allied activities, and up to 80 kanal in case of horticulture orchards.
"The entire process will be completed within 30 days of making an application to this effect," the spokesman said.
The step will provide people from non-agriculturist class with the opportunity to acquire land for agriculture and allied activities and take up such activities as profession to systematically bring new investments in agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry sectors, he added.
