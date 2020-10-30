Assam introduces transgender option in civil services exam application form

-
ALSO READ
Impossible to postpone UPSC Prelims 2020, says UPSC; SC hearing on Sep 30
UPSC Prelims 2020: Know timings, rules and other important guidelines
Four CAPFs agree to depute transgender officers, CISF seeks more time
UPSC 2020: Revised calendar out; prelims on Oct 4 and mains on Jan 8
UPSC 2020: SC refuses to postpone civil service exam, to be held on Oct 4
-
The Assam Public Service
Commission (APSC) has introduced 'transgender' as an option in the gender category in the state civil and allied services examination application form and has received 42 applications in this category, an official said on Friday.
The Commission had issued an addendum on September 15 to an earlier notice, to include transgender, for the first time, in the gender category for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examinations 2020, APSC Chairman Pallav Bhattacharya said.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has already introduced the option in its recruitment process, and the APSC is probably the first state commission to do so, an official said.
"We have received 42 applications in this category for recruitment to the posts of Assam Civil Services junior grade and other allied services," Bhattacharya said.
Considering the social and economic status of the community in the state, applications by 42 transgenders is very good news, said Vice-Chairperson of the Assam State Transgender Welfare Board, Swati Bidhan Baruah.
Altogether 83,251 applicants have submitted forms till the last day of submission on October 25.
The APSC has also introduced online submission of forms this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU