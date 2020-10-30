Delhi buses to run with full seating capacity amid surge in Covid-19 cases

-
ALSO READ
Riot cases: LG Baijal overturns Delhi Cabinet's decision on lawyers panel
Sisodia writes to Shah, seeks directions to LG to allow hotels, to reopen
Delhi LG holds meeting with various stakeholders on stubble burning
L-G Baijal meets Delhi CM Kejriwal, Sisodia to discuss Covid-19 management
Delhi LG directs Chief Secretary to ensure all hospitals display availability of beds at entry point
-
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has approved the Delhi government's proposal to allow buses to run with full seating capacity, a senior government official said Friday.
The buses are currently running with 20 passengers in view of the outbreak of coronavirus.
The development comes amid Delhi witnessing a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in last few days. As per the Delhi government's latest Health bulletin, a total of 5,891 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.
Baijal, who is the chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), has also approved resuming inter-state bus service and the process to plan a standard operating procedure (SOP) for it is on and the service is likely to restart from next week, the official said.
The inter-state bus service was stopped after a nationwide lockdown was imposed in March, resulting in shutting down of all four inter-state bus terminals in the city.
Baijal has approved the proposal of the Transport department for allowing passengers to the full seating capacity of DTC and Cluster buses, the officer said, adding that the SOP for it will be issued in next one-two days.
The issue of raising the number of passengers in DTC and Cluster buses was raised in a DDMA meeting on October 23. Transport minister Kailash Gahlot had sought permission for full seating without any passenger standing on buses.
The number of DTC and Cluster buses seat up to 40-45 passengers.
Bus stops in the city witnessed long queues as a result of the reduced capacity of passengers allowed in the buses.
Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri in a statement thanked Baijal for approving the proposal.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU