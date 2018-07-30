Assam NRC: TMC, SP create uproar in RS over exclusion of 4 million people

-
Opposition parties led by the TMC and the Samajwadi Party on Monday created an uproar in the Rajya Sabha over the publication of Assam's National Register of Citizens, forcing adjournment of proceedings till noon.
No sooner had the House mourned the death of a former member and listed papers presented, TMC members led by their leader Derek O'Brien were up on their feet raising the issue.
SP members and some from the Congress too started raising the issue leading to a din.
Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu first said he had not received any notice and later said that some members had met him expressing desire to raise the NRC issue.
"I myself have requested the Home Minister to come (to respond to members' concern)," he said adding he was ready for a discussion.
As unrelenting members moved to the aisle, he warned that House proceedings would be adjourned if they did not return to their seats.
"I am ready for discussions. I want the Home Minister to respond. What (more) you want," he said. "The Home Minister is here. He will respond," he said.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh was present in the House.
But members did not heed to his pleas and slogan shouting TMC members moved into the well of the House, forcing Naidu to adjourn proceedings till noon.
Out of 32.9 million applicants, 28.9 million have been found eligible for inclusion in the complete draft of NRC, that was released in Guwahati this morning. This meant that the names of 4 million have been left out.
Earlier, the House mourned the passing away of N Thangaraj Pandian, a former member of Rajya Sabha.
Pandian, who represented the state of Tamil Nadu from June 1992 to June 1998 in the Upper House, passed away on July 17, 2017 at the age of 61 years, Naidu said reading out an obituary reference.
Members stood in their places as a mark of respect for the departed soul.
