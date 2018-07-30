Hazare to launch hunger strike from Oct 1 over delay in appointing Lokpal

activist said on Sunday he will launch a hunger strike from October 2 against the for the delay in

appointment of a at the Centre.

He also appealed people to join him in his campaign for a corruption-free country.

"I will go on a hunger strike from October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, at my native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra," the anti-corruption crusader told

He criticised the NDA government, saying it had earlier assured it will appoint the and implement the Bill, passed by Parliament and signed by the then in January 2014.

"But there is a lack of will in this government to curb corruption and hence, it is giving a lot of reasons and delaying the appointment of the Lokpal," said.

Hazare, who has been the face of the Lokpal movement, went on a 12-day hunger strike in 2011.

He later launched a fast, which enjoyed a huge popular support across the country. The later passed the Lokpal bill.

The had earlier this week expressed dissatisfaction over the Centre's response on the appointment of for a Lokpal.

The Centre had earlier told the apex court that the Lokpal selection committee, headed by the prime minister, was scheduled to meet to set up a for recommending a panel of names for the appointment of the anti-graft ombudsman and its members.

The government had said the would lay down its procedures, following which the selection committee would fix the time frame within which the names for selecting the and members of the Lokpal would be recommended.

The committee comprises the prime minister, of India, Lok Sabha speaker, the of the largest opposition party and an eminent jurist.

The apex court, in its last year's verdict, had said there was no justification to keep the enforcement of Lokpal Act suspended till the proposed amendments, including on the issue of the of Opposition in Lok Sabha, were cleared by Parliament.