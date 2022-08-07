JUST IN
Business Standard

Assam: One more person with 'links' to Bangladeshi terror group arrested

One more person with alleged links to Bangladeshi terror outfit Ansarul Islam has been arrested in Assam's Barpeta district, police said

Topics
Assam | Bangladesh | Terrorism

Press Trust of India  |  Barpeta (Assam) 

Representative Image

One more person with alleged links to Bangladeshi terror outfit Ansarul Islam has been arrested in Assam's Barpeta district, police said.

The person, identified as Abu Bakkar, had surrendered before the police on August 3 and was arrested on Friday night after interrogation, they said.

He was produced before a court on Saturday and remanded to five days of police custody.

"During interrogation, ample evidence was found indicating Bakkar's direct links with Ansarul Islam which was earlier called Ansarul Bangla Team. He carried out jihadi activities under the guise of a common farmer," a police officer said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had recently claimed in a press conference in Guwahati that five modules with links to Ansarul Islam were busted in the state in the last five months.

He said six Bangladeshi terrorists of the outfit had infiltrated Assam to indoctrinate youths and one of them was arrested when the first module was busted in Barpeta in March this year.

Five people were arrested when the first module was arrested, following which 11 were nabbed in March and April, and nine on the intervening night of July 26 and 27.

First Published: Sun, August 07 2022. 12:13 IST

