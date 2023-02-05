JUST IN
R K Singh calls on G20 partners to come together against global warming
Delhi Riots 2020: HC to hear Sharjeel Imam's bail plea in UAPA case Monday
Five families evacauted in J-K's Ramban after house develops cracks
Plea seeking review of verdict on demonetisation filed in SC today
'If LG had not taken over services dept, every school would have principal'
Uncertainty in Joshimath as residents await permanent rehabilitation
Pervez Musharraf: The firebrand general who morphed into a non-starter neta
TMC releases manifesto for Tripura polls, vows Bengal model of development
Himachal BJP lauds Modi as 'world leader' in working committee resolution
Tharoor condoles Musharraf's demise, calls him foe-turned-real force
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
R K Singh calls on G20 partners to come together against global warming
icon-arrow-left
Agriculture students must work for development of sector: Maha guv Koshyari
Business Standard

Assam police arrest 2,278 in 3 days in state's child marriage crackdown

The Assam Police continued with its crackdown on child marriage in the state for the third day in a row, with the number of arrests touching 2,278 on Sunday

Topics
Assam | Child Marriage

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The Assam Police continued with its crackdown on child marriage in the state for the third day in a row, with the number of arrests touching 2,278 on Sunday.

A police statement said the arrests were made based on 4,074 FIRs across the state.

At least 139 people have been apprehended in Biswanath, followed by 130 in Barpeta and 126 in Dhubri, the statement said.

Other districts where over 100 arrests have been made are Baksa (123) and Bongaigaon and Hojai (117 each), it maintained.

Dhubri registered the highest number of FIRs against child marriages at 374 cases, followed by Hojai at 255 and Morigaon at 224.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Saturday asserted that the drive against child marriage will continue till the next assembly elections in 2026.

He had said parents involved in underage marriages are currently being let off with a notice.

The CM added that men marrying girls below 14 years of age will be facing non-bailable charges, while those marrying girls between 14 to 16 years of age will be charged under bailable sections.

The state cabinet had recently approved a proposal to book men who have married girls below 14 years of age under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Cases under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 will be registered against those who have married girls in the 14-18 years' age group, the cabinet decided.

The offenders will be arrested and the marriages declared illegal.

If the groom is below 14 years of age, he will be sent to a reform house.

Assam has a high rate of maternal and infant mortality, with child marriage being the primary cause, according to reports by the National Family Health Survey (NFHS.

An average of 31 per cent of marriages registered in the state are in the prohibited age group, the NFHS had noted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Assam

First Published: Sun, February 05 2023. 19:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU