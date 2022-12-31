JUST IN
PM condoles loss of lives in Navsari road accident, announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives due to a road accident in Gujarat's Navsari and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of each deceased

Topics
Narendra Modi | Gujarat

ANI  General News 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 9th World Ayurveda Congress, in Goa, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief at the loss of lives due to a road accident in Gujarat's Navsari and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of each deceased.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the injured would be given Rs 50,000.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Navsari. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Those injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO said in a tweet.

As many as nine people were killed and several others were injured in a collision between a bus and a car in Navsari on Saturday early morning.

The injured were admitted to a hospital and were undergoing treatment.

"On the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway, an accident took place between a bus and an SUV. A total of nine people have died and several people have got injured. The accident took place around 4 am," Deputy Superintendent of Police VN Patel told ANI.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter to express his condolences to the bereaved families.

Shah said: "The road accident in Gujarat's Navsari is heartbreaking. My condolences to those who have lost their families in this tragedy. May God give them the strength to bear the pain. The local administration immediately treats the injured, praying for their speedy recovery.

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 13:29 IST

